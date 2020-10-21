Mom to Be Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a mask clad pic from the plane with a thoughtful COVID 19 related advice

After completing the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan has returned to Mumbai today.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid social media user who never fails to break the internet with her interesting Instagram posts. From sharing her post workout selfies, to no make up pics, flaunting pouts, from the sets and even some family time, Bebo’s Instagram posts are a real treat for her fans. In fact, ever since she has announced her second pregnancy all eyes have been on her social media account. After all, who would want to miss her pics with the pregnancy glow, isn’t it?

Keeping up with the trajectory, Kareena has shared yet another interesting post on Instagram. And this time it is a pic clicked inside the plane while she was en route to Mumbai. In the pic, the Jab We Met actress was seen wearing a white suit with matching dupatta and silver jewelry and was also sporting a matching mask. It appeared to be a candid pic as Karena was seen looking outside the window. She also gave it a COVID 19 related caption and wrote, “Mask pehniye aur bahar dekhiye.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent Instagram post:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Kareena has recently completed the shooting of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Advait Chandan directorial happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Interestingly, Laal Singh Chaddha marks Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, the diva will be seen in ’s much talked about period drama Takht.

