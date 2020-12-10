Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan is a sight to behold in Kaftan as she gets papped outside Karisma Kapoor’s house

Kareena Kapoor Khan was today spotted by the shutterbugs outside her sister Karisma Kapoor’s residence. The actress was at her sartorial best. Check out the pictures below.

The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to embrace motherhood bliss for the second time. The stunning diva, who is already a proud mother to son Taimur, is expecting her second baby with . Ever since she announced her second pregnancy, the actress has been under the lens of the paparazzi who leave no chance to get her glimpse. The Jab We Met star recently returned from Himachal Pradesh and thus often gets papped in the city. Yesterday, she was snapped with Saif as she went for a walk. Needless to say, every time she steps out, she shells out major maternity fashion goals.

Today, the 40-year-old diva was spotted by the shutterbugs outside her sister Karisma Kapoor’s house. The stunning actress happily posed for the paparazzi and was seen waving at the photographers. Kareena looked beautiful in a breezy Kaftan with her makeup on point. In the photos, she can be seen making different poses for shutterbugs, proving that she loves to get captured. One simply cannot miss her pregnancy glow that is pretty much visible in the photos. The Veere Di Wedding star was also seen sporting a white mask as a safety precaution amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

Despite being pregnant Kareena has been quite active on the work front and has been shooting for her upcoming projects. She has set out an example for everyone on how to balance both personal and professional life.

Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . She had wrapped up the shooting in October. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Well, her fans surely can’t wait to see her again on the silver screen.

