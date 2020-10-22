Mom To Be Kareena Kapoor Khan styles up a comfy dress with denim jacket as she steps out for a stroll; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped in Bandra as she headed out for a stroll in the evening. The gorgeous star seemed to opt for a casual and comfy OOTD as she stepped out.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan returned to Mumbai yesterday with and son Taimur Ali Khan after completing her shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha. The gorgeous star has been in the headlines over the past few months since she announced her second pregnancy with Saif. Often, Kareena shares adorable photos of herself on Instagram and fans cannot stop gushing over them. Now, on Thursday evening, the Laal Singh Chaddha was snapped as she headed out for an evening stroll in Bandra.

After having returned home yesterday, Bebo stepped out today in the evening and was caught in the frame by the paparazzi. In the photos, Kareena could be seen taking a walk outside a building. The gorgeous star is seen clad in a grey comfy dress in the pictures. With it, she added a light blue oversized denim jacket and completed her OOTD with black flats as she stepped out in the evening. Kareena's hair was tied up in a bun. The actress was seen holding her phone and a white coloured mask in her hand.

The mom-to-be appeared to be in deep thought as she took an evening stroll. Yesterday, she shared a photo of herself before making her return to Mumbai and expressed happiness on making her way back to Mumbai. Her sister Karisma Kapoor also commented on it and expressed that she missed her.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, when Saif and Kareena had announced that they are expecting an addition to their family, fans were excited. Even their family members congratulated them and Soha Ali Khan shared a hilarious wish for her brother. On the work front, Kareena has wrapped up Laal Singh Chaddha with . Directed by Advait Chandan, the film will be released on Christmas 2021.

