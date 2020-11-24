Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan teaches pottery to her ‘lil man’ Taimur & he can’t control his excitement; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was recently holidaying in Dharamshala, has shared beautiful posts from her vacation and it has taken the social media by a storm for all the right reasons.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a wonderful mommy and her equation with son Taimur Ali Khan speaks volumes about the same. The yummy mummy is often seen spending quality time with her little munchkin and never misses out a chance to inculcate good values in him. In fact, she, along with husband , is often seen teaching him one thing or the other be it gardening, painting among other things. And while the Pataudi’s were enjoying their vacation in Dharamshala lately, Kareena made sure to make it a learning experience for the Pataudi experience.

The Jab We Met actress has shared a beautiful pics and video from their Dharamshala vacay. And this time, Kareena is seen teaching pottery to Taimur. In the video, the soon to be mommy was seen wearing a black and red striped sweatshirt with black jeans while little Tim Tim looked cute in his grey coloured sweatshirt paired with denims. The mother son duo was seen trying hands at potter and the Pataudi prince was quite ecstatic about this new experience as flaunting his muddy hands. Kareena captioned the posts as, “Pot, pot, pottery with the lil man” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at a Kareena’s posts teaching pottery to Taimur:

Meanwhile, Kareena is pregnant with her second child and is expected to deliver the baby in March next year. The diva has been giving glimpses of her pregnancy glow and her fans can’t get enough of beauty. Talking about the work front, Bebo has recently wrapped the shooting of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. She will also be seen in ’s much talked about period drama Takht.

