Mom to be Lisa Haydon flaunts her baby bump in a bikini as she soaks up the sun; SEE PIC

Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her third child, recently shared pictures from her photoshoot. She is spotted wearing rust-coloured bikini and the pictures were clicked by her husband.

Actress Lisa Haydon is very active on social media these days as she is all set to welcome new addition to her family. The diva and her husband Dino Lalvani are going to become parents again. Lisa who is already a mother of two had shared this piece of news on her Instagram handle. The actress revealed the news by sharing a video on Instagram. She is expecting her third child and her due date is in June. And recently, the actress has a photoshoot.

The photoshoot of Lisa was done by none other than her husband. Sharing a photo on Instagram, in which she can be seen sun-bathing, she wrote: "Beach bod 2021." In the pictures, the actress was seen in a rust-coloured bikini teamed with a beige-coloured straw hat, setting the right weekend mood. Recently, she also shared a mirror selfie donning an easy-breezy, bright yellow, strappy dress, perfect for the summer closet. Leaving her mid-parted hair open down her back, Lisa looked stylish.

Coming back to her pregnancy announcement news, Lisa had begun the video by stating that she had been meaning to chat with her fans and catch them up on something that has been happening of late. The best part is that the good news is announced by none other than her son Zack himself. The actress lovingly asks him what's inside her tummy post which he says excitedly that it's his baby sister.

Take a look at Lisa Haydon’s pictures here:

Lisa Haydon tied the knot with Dino Lalvani back in 2016. They welcomed their first child Zack a year later. Later on, Lisa gave birth to her son Leo in 2020. As of now, the actress resides in Hong Kong with her family.

