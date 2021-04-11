Mom to be Lisa Haydon posts cute PIC with son Leo from beach vacay; Pens heartfelt note to expectant mothers

Lisa Haydon took to her Instagram handle to share a cute picture of her along with her younger son Leo as they enjoy some beach time together. The actress has also penned a touching note for all the expectant moms.

Lisa Haydon is currently expecting her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani. The couple is already proud parents to two sons, Zack and Leo. Now being an avid social media user, Lisa often shares stunning pictures and videos of her along with her hubby and their children on social media to keep her fans updated. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a cute picture of her with her younger son Leo. In the picture, Lisa can be seen holding Leo in her arms.

She can be seen wearing an orange-hued bikini and flaunting her baby bump in the same. The actress is currently enjoying a beach vacation in Hong Kong with her family. However, along with the picture, Lisa has also penned a heartfelt note for all the expectant mothers out there. She wrote, ''Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he’s yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks. On another note, so thankful the beaches in Hong Kong have opened after endless months of lockdowns. They are truly more magical and cleaner than I’ve ever seen them. April is my favourite beach month here - the water is still crisp, the sun not too hot and the beaches not yet super crowded. Love that this year Leo gets to share the beach with us. He already loves the water. Maybe he’ll be an early swimmer.''

Soon after she shared the post, several dropped heart emojis in the comments section while Shibani Dandekar wrote, ''Beauty'' followed with a heart emoticon on the same.

Take a look at Lisa Haydon’s latest post here:

In February 2021, the actress has announced her third pregnancy by sharing an adorable video on her social media handle. She captioned the same as, “#3 Coming this June.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Lisa was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil along with and . The film was directed by .

Credits :Lisa Haydon Instagram

