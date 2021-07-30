Mom to be Neha Dhupia clicked while going for a walk with husband Angad Bedi; See PICS

Actress Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi recently hit the headlines after they announced their second pregnancy leaving all fans pleasantly amazed. The couple already has a daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Almost two years after welcoming their first child Neha and Angad are all set to welcome another family member. On Thursday, the paparazzi spotted the duo in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Roadies fame Neha was seen taking a walk with her husband Angad. Neha donned a loose and long t-shirt along with jeggings, while Angad was seen sporting white shorts and a blue hoodie. The couple is making sure to stay fit and healthy during Neha’s pregnancy period.

Ever since the pregnancy announcement, Neha and Angad have been sharing updates with fans on social media. The fitness enthusiast has been posting glimpses of her workout sessions on the photo-sharing application. A few days back, she treated her fans with a clip of her doing Yoga. The diva captioned the video as, “They say that everything that you have been practising before your pregnancy is something you should continue with, for the 9 months too. Yoga and meditation is a form of exercise I have doing for almost 20 years. Ofcourse the body responds very differently now, but staying fit and active is something I would advocate all through. The asanas are very different when you are practising pre natal yoga and must be done under guidance.”

Take a look:

Earlier this month, Neha took to her Instagram and made the big announcement by dropping a perfect family picture. In the photo, Neha was seen flaunting her baby bump. She wrote, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare." While Neha revealed their struggle to come up with a caption, Angad Bedi also shared baby number two announcement on his official Instagram handle and called it their second home production.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announce they're expecting their second child; Share perfect family photo