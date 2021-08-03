Mom to be Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr turns makeup artist for her shoot; VIDEO Inside

Neha Dhupia has been grabbing all the headlines ever since she announced that she is expecting her second child with her husband, Angad Bedi. The actress took all her fans by a pleasant surprise when she took to her social media and put up a perfect family portrait showing off her baby bump. Well, the actress has been posting cute videos and pictures ever since and continues to enjoy the limelight. From workout videos to dressing up pictures, she is doing it all. Her recent Instagram post sees their daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi stepping in the shoes of her makeup artist.

Yes! You heard that right. Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha Dhupia posted a couple of pictures and videos from her makeup room, and that was everything cute. We could see her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi accompanying her mommy on the sets, and not only that, she even donned the role of her makeup artist. Holding a makeup brush in her tiny hands, Mehr was trying to apply makeup on Neha’s cheeks. The actress shared these pictures on the Instagram handle and captioned the image as, “My most favourite person in the whole wide world visited our set and was pro at it all from make up to posing to adding to the madness ! I love you my baby girl always by my side.”

Take a look:

Neha Dhupia has been on top of her fitness game even during her pregnancy. Be it her Yoga sessions or her gym workouts; she keeps her fans updated with whatever she does. In fact, she is turning into motivation for all the mommy-to-be’s.

How many hearts for this young makeup artist? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

