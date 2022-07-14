Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor is a bundle of happiness in yellow dress as she gets clicked outside a restaurant; PICS

Sonam Kapoor is on cloud nine as she is soon going to be a mother. She is currently enjoying one of the most special phases of her life. Her pregnancy glow shines through every time she posts a video or photo on social media. The diva is on the final leg of her trimester. Sonam enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares adorable photos and videos with her fans and her loved ones wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Speaking of which, just a while back, the actress got spotted in the city.

Sonam was seen outside a restaurant in the city. She donned a pretty yellow maxi dress and looked every inch beautiful. She looked lovely as her hair and makeup were also on point. She got clicked after enjoying a dinner date with some friends. To note, Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja and the couple is expecting their first child.

Check Sonam Kapoor's photos here:

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor will throw a grand baby shower for their darling daughter. The diva to have a grand baby shower hosted for her at her maasi Kavita Singh’s bungalow Rockdale at Bandra. It is the same location where Sonam and Anand Ahuja had gotten married. Sonam Kapoor's close friends and family are busy prepping for the Bohemian-themed baby shower.

To note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy in March this year. The couple shared a post on their respective Instagram profiles to announce the news. The post read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, in a lavish ceremony.

