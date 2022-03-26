Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor celebrates Rani Mukerji and her 20-year-long friendship, shares adorable photos

In Bollywood, rarely do friendships last long. But, when it comes to Sonam Kapoor and Rani Mukerji, this does not hold true as they just celebrated 20 years of friendship. On Saturday, Sonam, who is pregnant with her first child, shared photos with Rani Mukerji from the latter's recent visit to Anil Kapoor's house on Sunita Kapoor's birthday. With her special post, she celebrated her and Rani's 20 years-long friendship. The soon-to-be-mom also sent a belated birthday wish to Rani.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared lovely photos with Rani and shared a heartfelt note for her. She wrote, "A friendship that’s lasted 20 years. Love you rani. Also belated happy birthday to my favourite actress." In the photos, Rani could be seen smiling and posing with the soon-to-be mommy. Sonam was seen clad in a white cotton dress with her hair tied up in a bun and a pair of pearl drop earrings. Seeing the cute photos, Anil Kapoor was all heart for his daughter and close friend.

Have a look at Sonam Kapoor's photos with Rani Mukerji:

Last evening, Rani attended Sunita Kapoor's birthday bash with Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Neetu Kapoor and others at Anil Kapoor's house. She also posed with Anil Kapoor while she was leaving from his house. Photos of Rani and Anil also went viral on social media.

Sonam has been spending time with family since her pregnancy announcement. She shared the news this week with a special post featuring her and Anand Ahuja. Since then, the entire Kapoor family has been on cloud nine and are excited to welcome a new member in their family. In a recent interview with Vogue India, Sonam also opened up about the first three months of her pregnancy and revealed that they were difficult.

