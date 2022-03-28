Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor drops a mushy comment on Anand Ahuja's photo: ‘Obsessed with you’

Sonam Kapoor is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time this year and the mommy to be is all excited and happy about this new phase of her life. Interestingly, soon after Sonam made her pregnancy announcement, the actress and her husband Anand Ahuja had made their first appearance in the public for an event wherein the mom-to-be’s baby bump was evidently visible. Besides, one couldn’t take eyes off Sonam’s pregnancy glow. Interestingly, Anand recently took to social media and shared some pics from the event. In the pics, the soon-to-be parents were seen walking hands in hands.

The post also featured a pic of Anand posing with this father-in-law Anil Kapoor. While fans took to the comment section to shower love on Sonam and Anand, it was the Veere Di Wedding actress’ comment for her main man that stole the show. In the comments, Sonam was seen going all mushy for her husband and wrote, “You’re so Hot” along with a fire emoticon. In another comment, the actress also wrote, “Obsessed with you” along with a heart emoticon.

Checkout Anand Ahuja’s post here:

Meanwhile, talking about Sonam and Anand, the couple had tied the knot in May 2018 and will be welcoming their first child this fall. Sharing the big news on social media, Sonam wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you”.

