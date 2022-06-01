Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor enjoys 'babymoon' with hubby Anand Ahuja in Italy; PICS

Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying the most amazing phase of their lives these days as she is all set to embrace parenthood with her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja. Recently, the Veere Di Wedding actress reunited with her husband Anand in London. Sonam is quite active on social media and often keeps fans updated about her pregnancy journey with pictures and videos on Instagram.

Now, Sonam and Anand are currently on a 'babymoon' in Italy. The actress shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram stories, in which the parents-to-be are seen enjoying their vacation. In the video, the actress is looking pretty in a baggy yellow shirt, and for her accessories, she added a pair of chunky gold-toned chain and small gold hoops. To complete her look, the Neerja star also wore cat-eye black sunglasses. Anand, on the other hand, wore a basic grey round neck t-shirt.

In the video, Sonam is seen enjoying her orange juice, she also says, "Having orange juice, instead of wine." While Anand sips on water and says, "Water is the best." The actress also shared a picture of her meal, which consists of Italian pasta.

Check out Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's babymoon PICS:

In March this year, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy. The couple shared a post on their respective Instagram profiles to announce the news. The post read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, in a lavish ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind, which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

