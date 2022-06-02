Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor flaunts her growing baby bump in a beautiful midi dress; PIC

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is soon going to be a mother and is currently enjoying one of the most special phases of anyone’s life. Her pregnancy glow shines through every time she posts a video or photo on social media. The actress is currently vacationing with her husband Anand Ahuja in Italy. The actress shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram stories, in which the parents-to-be are seen enjoying their time in the beautiful city.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, the actress shared a beautiful glimpse of her adorable growing baby bump. In the snap, she can be seen wearing a lemon colour dress. and for her accessories, she added a pair of chunky gold-toned chain and small gold hoops. To complete her look, the Neerja star also wore cat-eye black sunglasses. She clicked her mirror picture.

Check Sonam Kapoor's photo here:

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy in March this year. The couple shared a post on their respective Instagram profiles to announce the news. The post read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, in a lavish ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind, which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor enjoys 'babymoon' with hubby Anand Ahuja in Italy; PICS