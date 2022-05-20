Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor indulges in social media PDA as she misses Anand Ahuja; PICS

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the cutest couples on the block. These two have often given us major couple goals and they never hesitate in expressing their love for each other on social media. Well, we all know that the couple is soon going to step into a new phase of their relationship and that is parenthood. Sonam and Anand took all their fans by a pleasant surprise when they announced their pregnancy a few months ago and now the actress seems to be away from her hubby and is missing him a lot.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor has shared a couple of lovey dovey pictures of her and hubby Anand Ahuja. In the first picture, we can see the Delhi 6 actress planting a kiss on her hubby’s cheeks as he clicks a selfie and she wrote, ‘Miss you’. In the nexty picture we can see Anand planting a kiss on Sonam’s cheeks and yet again the actress wrote, ‘Miss you miss you miss you’ with a crying emoji. In the third picture, we can see the gorgeous looking couple posing for the camera.

Check out the images:

To note, Sonam Kapoor, who had last hit the big screen in 2019 with The Zoya Factor, is currently enjoying the best phase of her life. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress is set to embrace parenthood for the first time. She will be welcoming her baby in the fall this year. Sharing the big news, Sonam wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022”.

Meanwhile, recently, Anil opened up on his daughter’s pregnancy in a conversation with Hindustan Times and said that he is confident that Sonam will be a great mother. He also emphasised that Sonam has taken her aesthetics from her mother, grandmother and maasi who have been great mothers, great wives and homemakers.

