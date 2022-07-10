Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor misses her 'favourite human' Anand Ahuja; Latter's response will melt your heart

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are on cloud nine as they are soon going to be parents. The couple is currently enjoying one of the most special phases of their life. Sonam's pregnancy glow shines through every time she posts a video or photo on social media. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares adorable photos and videos with her fans.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, the actress shared a cute photo with her husband Anand Ahuja as she missed him a lot. In the photo, the couple can be seen twinning in black and smiling. While sharing the photo, the Neerja actress wrote, "Missing my favourite human… #everydayphenomenal". To which, Anand sweetly replied, "Most adorable cutie pieeeeee @sonamkapoor".

Check Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Check Anand Ahuja's comment here:

To note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy in March this year. The couple shared a post on their respective Instagram profiles to announce the news. The post read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, in a lavish ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

