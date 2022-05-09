Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy glow is unmissable as she poses in a black dress; PIC

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been creating waves in the industry of late for her personal life. The actress, who had celebrated her fourth anniversary with beau Anand Ahuja during the weekend, is set to embrace motherhood for the first time. The Veere Di Wedding actress had announced her pregnancy early this year and revealed that she will be welcoming her baby in the fall this year. Ever since then, Sonam has been treating fans with beautiful glimpses of her pregnancy journey.

And now, the mommy-to-be is once again making the headlines as we have got our hands on a new pic of her. In the pic, Sonam was seen flaunting her pregnancy glow as she had her fashion game on point. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress was seen dressed in a black coloured dress wherein her baby bump was covered quite well. She had paired the dress with a black coloured jacket and a golden necklace and earrings. Sonam was all smiles for the camera as she was posing with a friend.

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s new pic:

Earlier, on her wedding anniversary, Sonam had shared beautiful pics of herself with Anand giving a glimpse of their happy moments together. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe every day that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal”.

