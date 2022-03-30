Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor shares insight into her pregnancy cravings; PIC

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is set to embrace motherhood for the first time and the mom-to-be is enjoying every bit of this new phase of her life. Soon after the Veere Di Wedding actress had announced her pregnancy with an adorable post on social media, Sonam had made her first appearance in the city and was seen flaunting her baby bump while posing with husband Anand Ahuja at an event. It was undoubtedly difficult to take eyes off her pregnancy glow. And now, Sonam is making the headlines once again as she has given a glimpse of her pregnancy cravings for the first time.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress had shared a pic of a box of chocolate chip cake slices. Looks like Sonam has developed a sweet tooth during pregnancy and she is treating herself with some yummy delicacy. Sharing the pic, Sonam wrote, “Satisfying my pregnancy cravings”. Clearly, Sonam is making sure to keep her massive fan following updated about her pregnancy journey

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s post about her pregnancy cravings:

Meanwhile, the entire Kapoor family is over the moon ever since Sonam has announced her pregnancy. Sharing happiness about the same, Sonam’s uncle Boney Kapoor had told Pinkvilla, “Everybody is elated. Mohit Marwah’s daughter was born, now there is one good news from Sonam, and Mohit’s brother’s wife is also expecting. So there is good news all around. I spoke to Sonam, she had called me to give the news”.

