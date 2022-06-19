Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor walks down memory lane, shares a THROWBACK pic with her mother Sunita Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is soon going to be a mother and is currently enjoying one of the most special phases of anyone’s life. Her pregnancy glow shines through every time she posts a video or photo on social media. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, treats her fans with her personal and professional updates.

However, the actress is making the headlines today as she shared her childhood photo with her mother. Sonam walked down memory lane and shared a beautiful snap with Sunita Kapoor. While sharing the photograph, the Neerja actress wrote, "I miss my mama". A few days back, Sonam celebrated her baby shower with Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, and others.

Check Sonam Kapoor's post here:

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja announced their pregnancy in March this year. The couple shared a post on their respective Instagram profiles to announce the news. The post read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022." The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on May 8, 2018, in a lavish ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

