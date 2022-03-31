Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor wishes Anand Ahuja on National Husband Appreciation Day; Shares beautiful pic

Sonam Kapoor has a knack for making the headlines. The diva is known for wearing her heart on the sleeves and is often seen sharing love-filled notes for loved ones on social media. In fact, Sonam, who is happily married to Anand Ahuja for almost four years now, is also seen dishing out major relationship goals and winning hearts with her mushy posts for her main man. And now, the Veere Di Wedding actress is making headlines for yet another beautiful post for Anand which is sheer love.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sonam wished Anand on the occasion of National Husband Appreciation Day. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress shared a love-filled pic with Anand wherein they were seen twinning in black. Sonam was seen flaunting a no make-up look while Anand’s swag was unmatched. The pic spoke volumes about the power couple’s chemistry. Meanwhile, Anand and Sonam are currently enjoying the best phase of their lives as they are set to embrace parenthood for the first time and will be welcoming their baby in the fall this year.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s post for Anand Ahuja:

Earlier, Sonam had also shared a post giving an insight into her pregnancy cravings for the first time. The mom-to-be was seen treating herself to some cake to satisfy her cravings. On the other hand, Sonam’s pregnancy had left the entire Kapoor family elated. In fact, her sister Rhea Kapoor had re-introduced herself as Rhea Masi soon after the Neerja star had announced her pregnancy on social media.

