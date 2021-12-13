As mom Maheep tests COVID positive, Shanaya Kapoor showers love with Jahaan, Sanjay Kapoor; Suhana Khan reacts

Even though we might try to forget the monstrosity known as Covid-19, it has its strange ways of making itself prominent in our lives. The only thing we can hold onto is the hope that we ride to the other side of it, safe and with our loved ones. Pinkvilla was the first to report that Maheep Kapoor, who is actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife, was tested positive for the virus. The good news is that Maheep’s symptoms are mild, with cold and fever being her only enemies right now. The actor’s wife has isolated herself from her family to follow all necessary precautions, the actor’s wife has isolated herself from her family. Recently, Maheep’s daughter posted a beautiful family portrait with her brother Jahaan and father Sanjay to remind her mum that her family is there for her, through thick and thin.

In the post shared by Shanaya, she could be seen posing with her dad, Sanjay Kapoor, and brother Jahaan Kapoor. The trio was smiling widely, with hope and love glinting in their eyes. Shanaya lovingly captioned the pic, “cherish every moment loveumummaa.” The post was loved by celebs and fans alike, wishing a speedy recovery for Maheep and adoring the familial bond. While Maheep adoringly responded “Love you my baby” on the post, Sanjay Kapoor also commented with the heart emojis to appreciate the cheery post. On the other hand, Suhana Khan, SRK’s daughter, who is a close friend of Shanaya’s also reacted with love to the picture. We hope Maheep recovers super soon and gets reunited with her beautiful family!

Check Shanaya's post:

