Mom to me Anushka Sharma looks ethereal in white maxi dress as she gets papped with her father in the city

Anushka Sharma has been spotted by the shutterbugs as she stepped out with her father in the city. Check out her pictures below.

Ever since the gorgeous announced her pregnancy in August, all eyes have been on the stunning actress. It goes without saying that the paparazzi leave no opportunity to get a glimpse of the diva each time she steps out in the city. From a casual outfit to a stylish dress, the mom-to-be never fails to impress the fashion police every time she gets clicked by the shutterbugs. Speaking of this, the Sultan star has been spotted by the photographers today as she stepped out with her father Ajay Kumar Sharma in Juhu, Mumbai.

The 32-year-old star looks drop-dead gorgeous in a white maxi dress. She teams it up with a blue denim jacket that compliments her entire look. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress completes her look with white sneakers. In the photos, the diva can be seen getting out of a swanky black car with her dad. The actress looks on point with her open tresses and needless to say, she is a sight to behold in white. She can also be seen flaunting her baby bump in the pictures.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star is expecting her first child her husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The couple will be welcoming their first baby in January 2021. On August 27, Anushka announced the news of her pregnancy in an Instagram post wherein she was seen flaunting her baby bump while standing next to Virat. She also wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Also Read: Anushka Sharma recalls when she could curl up on a chair sans baby bump: Now I can’t sit like this but can eat

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×