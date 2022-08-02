From Mom to Secret Superstar, 8 films that explore mother-daughter bond with a unique lens

A mother-daughter bond is stronger and special, and when it comes to depicting their relationship in Bollywood films in a heartfelt yet realistic manner, we have had fewer offerings. Mothers are our biggest champions, they can be our best friends, but they can also be our most annoying critics. It is this very complicated and glorious relationship that has been celebrated in a few recent Bollywood films. Here are films that explore this complex mother-daughter relationship in the most beautiful way.

English Vinglish (2012)

A quiet, sweet tempered housewife endures small slights from her well-educated husband and daughter every day because of her inability to speak and understand English. Sridevi plays the doting mother, Shashi Godbole. She secretly enrolls in an English-speaking course in America to gain self-respect in the eyes of her husband, Satish (Adil Hussain) and daughter, Sapna (Navika Kotia), who always mock her for her English. However, Shashi, regardless of Sapna’s thankless household duties, kept showering unconditional love on her daughter.

Secret Superstar

A talented teenage singer-songwriter Insia, living amid domestic abuse becomes a YouTube sensation after a video in which she hides her identity goes viral. Meher Vij portrays the role of her mother, Najma, who against her husband's will, helps her in her dreams of becoming a singer. She sells her necklace for money, buys her daughter a laptop and does every little thing required to see her grow in the profession she loves.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

The famous DDLJ showcases the story of Raj who meets Simran in Europe. It isn't love at first sight but when Simran moves to India for an arranged marriage, love makes its presence felt. However, then comes the mother-daughter bonding scene. The movie perfectly captured the pain of a mother, pulled down by patriarchy, to see her daughter being pushed towards the same direction (arrange marriage). The scene where Farida Jalal asks Kajol to leave and run away was one of the most poignant scenes in the film.

Mom

Another Sridevi film showed an example of a mother whose world falls apart when her daughter is is sexually assaulted at a party. A furious mom sets out to destroy the lives of the four perpetrators who walked away free. In a game of twists and turns, one could see her taking matters into her own hands when law also could not come to the family's rescue.

Nil Battey Sannata

Nil Battey Sannata is about a single woman (a mother) and dreams on her Daughter. It is one of the sweetest mother-daughter relationship movies, based on the person's right to dream and change their lives, irrespective of social status. Swara Bhaskar plays the role of Chanda Sahay, a high-school drop-out household maid and single mother of a sullen young girl, Apeksha (Ria Shukla). The duo goes through a love-hate relationship when Chanda enrolls herself in the same school and class as her daughter. She does that so as to motivate Apeksha to do well in her exams because her only dream was to see her achieve big things in life and not lead the life she led.

Neerja

For Rama Bhanot (Shabana Azmi), her 22-year-old daughter, Neerja (Sonam Kapoor), a flight attendant, was her laadli beti. Her concern about Neerja's job, which demanded her to be on her toes all the time, is something we all can relate with. Like every typical mother, Rama would make sure that her daughter has everything in place before she leaves for work (which, of course, includes a dabba full of ghar ka khanna). Her life literally centered around Neerja.

Ki & Ka

R Balki’s take on gender role reversal failed to impress audiences at box office but, one thing the film got right was in casting Swaroop Sampat as Kia’s (Kareena Kapoor) mother. She not only supported Kia’s ambitions, but was also the first one to call Kia out for nearly ruining her marriage with Kabir (Arjun Kapoor) due to her irrational jealousy and insecurity.

Khoobsurat

Manju (Kirron Kher) and Mili (Sonam Kapoor) is one mother-daughter jodi which is impossible for us to forget. Mili, a Punjabi quirky physiotherapist, shares such an open relationship with her mother, Manju, that she even calls her by her name. Be it on-the-job problems or love related issues, the inseparable duo discussed every intricate detail about their lives with each other as friends.

