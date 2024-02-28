Mom-to-be Alanna Panday flaunts her baby bump in gorgeous beach PICS; Ananya Panday shares excitement

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday got married to Ivor McCray, a US-based photographer in March last year. The model and influencer recently shared the good news of her pregnancy and it got everyone excited. Now, Alanna has taken to Instagram and has shared some gorgeous pictures of her baby bump. Ananya who is excited to be maasi also shared her excitement.

Mom-to-be Alanna Panday flaunts her baby bump

Mom-to-be Alanna Panday took to Instagram and shared some gorgeous pictures of herself at the beach flaunting her baby bump. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Beach baby loading"

Soon, Alanna's post was flooded with heart-melting comments from her loved ones and fans. Maheep Kapoor, a family friend and mom of Shanaya Kapoor commented, "Congratulations darling" followed by a red heart emoji and a couple of hug emojis. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania wrote, "Congratulations love!" followed by a white heart emoji.

Ananya Panday shares her excitement

Ananya Panday who is excited to be a maasi, shared Alanna's post in her Instagram story along with a cute Let's Go sticker.

Earlier too, Ananya shared the pregnancy announcement video of Alanna in her Instagram story and shared her excitement by writing, "My heart may just explode, little baby, we love you so much already. I'm gonna be Masi. @alannapanday @ivor the bestest"

Deanne Panday pens a heartwarming letter for Alanna

Alanna's proud mom, Deanne Panday got emotional and penned a heartwarming letter while sharing her baby bump pictures.

"A Letter to my Daughter. I think the hardest thing for a mother is to make it possible for a child to be independent and at the same time let her child know how much she loves her, how much she wants to take care of her, and yet how truly essential it is for her to fly on her own. There is nothing as powerful as a mother’s love, and nothing as healing as a child’s soul. A daughter is just a little girl who grows up to be your best friend.I love my daughter more than anything in the world, more than life itself.You are a piece of my heart @alannapanday and now you will have one of your own,a mini version of you & @ivor .How beautiful is that!! Bringing a beautiful human to this world just like you both.You will raise him or her just like you both are,beautiful beings inside out.The world needs more angels like you.God bless you both & thank you for the Joy & happiness you bring to us each & every moment of our lives" the letter read.

Now that's making us emotional too!

The announcement of the pregnancy

Alanna shared the good news with her fans by posting a mushy video of herself and Ivor proudly flaunting her baby bump. "We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you" she captioned the post. Soon-to-be father, Ivor commented on the video, "I can’t wait to meet our baby, I love you" followed by a red heart emoji.

About Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray's wedding

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray had a dreamy wedding ceremony in March 2023 which was attended by family and friends. Following glimpses shared by Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, Alanna also shared official wedding photos on Instagram. The breathtaking pictures and videos went viral on Instagram and who can forget the dance videos of the Panday family which left the netizens asking for more.

