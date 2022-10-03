Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt gushes as her 'little one relentlessly kicks' during her acceptance speech

Alia Bhatt, who is currently basking in the success of her highly-anticipated film, Brahmastra, has added yet another feather to her already crowded cap as she was rewarded with the TIME 100 Impact Award 2022 on Sunday in Singapore. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress flaunted her baby bump and was seen dressed in a bronze gold cape gown by Gauri and Nainika at the event. She delivered an impressive speech and also gushed about her 'little one' in the acceptance speech.

Alia said: “I am immensely proud to be here tonight as the representative of my country - a country that has built both me and my career. India is a country that, at its core, values diversity above anything else and it’s a song that I hope to sing all over the world.” She added, “And lastly when it comes to making an impact, I hope that I can continue to do so in whatever way possible, but for now, tonight, this award has genuinely made an impact on me…me and my little one, who has relentlessly kicked me through this speech.”