Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt launches maternity-wear line; Reveals how she made her style ‘bump-friendly’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt added another feather to her cap after she launched her own conscious clothing apparel brand for children, back in 2020. The actress, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, has now announced her own line of maternity wear! Alia took to her Instagram handle to post a note while announcing the same and revealed how she started making her style more bump-friendly during her pregnancy.

In her note, Alia mentioned that when she launched a children’s clothing brand, people questioned why she did it since she doesn’t have any kids. “Now, I'm launching my own line of maternity-wear. I don't think anyone will ask why. But let me tell you anyway,” wrote Alia. She further explained that expecting mothers don’t know how they are going to feel or look during their pregnancy, and being unable to find the right thing to wear can be stressful. “It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed. You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful. Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right?” she wrote.