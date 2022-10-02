Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt redefines royalty in a shimmery gown as she receives Time100 Impact Award, See PICS
Alia Bhatt was in Singapore to receive this honour. The actress looked ecstatic as she received the Time100 Impact Award.
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle a few mins ago and shared pics from the Time100 Impact Award where she won an honour. The actress was seen in a shimmery metallic gown for the award night that was held in Singapore. The actress redefined royalty in the flowy outfit and was seen cradling her baby bump. The glow on the Brahmastra actress' face is unmissable. As soon as she shared pictures on social media, Karan Johar dropped three heart emojis. Fans too flooded the comment section with adorable reactions.
2022 has been a great one for Alia. The actress married long-time boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in April. A few months after this, the couple announced pregnancy news on social media. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the couple since then. Amidst all of this, the couple's much-awaited release - Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji released last month and set the cash registers ringing.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects
Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The film is directed by Karan Johar. The actress will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone. The first look of the upcoming action film which also stars Gal Gadot has already been released. Alia will essay the role of Keya Dhawan in the film. Directed by Tom Harper, it also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. Apart from these, she has also signed Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif which is yet to go on floors.
