Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt serves looks like hot tea in black outfit; PHOTOS
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child.
Alia Bhatt is riding high on the success of Brahmastra Part 1. This is the first she has appeared with her husband Ranbir Kapoor on screen. Well, the film has received a very good response from the audience. However, Alia is also going to become a mother soon. She is pregnant and her glow is completely unmissable. The actress has been acing her maternity fashion goals also. Today, mom-to-be shared another set of gorgeous pictures of herself on her Instagram handle.
Alia is seen wearing a black outfit with her hair tied. She completed the look with a golden colour earring. Her makeup is very minimalistic. She has also applied highlighter and gave kajal a miss. Her lipstick is also of nude shade. The actress has not written anything for the caption but added a coffee emoji. Alia and Ranbir were spotted today in the morning at the Dharma office. Both were twining in black.
As soon as she shared the pictures fans started dropping comments. Many shared heart emojis in the comment section.
Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s pictures here:
Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan. Ayan Mukerji directorial was released on 9 September 2022. The second part will be releasing in December 2025.
On the work front, Alia will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone.
