Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt serves looks like hot tea in black outfit; PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt is riding high on the success of Brahmastra Part 1. This is the first she has appeared with her husband Ranbir Kapoor on screen. Well, the film has received a very good response from the audience. However, Alia is also going to become a mother soon. She is pregnant and her glow is completely unmissable. The actress has been acing her maternity fashion goals also. Today, mom-to-be shared another set of gorgeous pictures of herself on her Instagram handle.

Alia is seen wearing a black outfit with her hair tied. She completed the look with a golden colour earring. Her makeup is very minimalistic. She has also applied highlighter and gave kajal a miss. Her lipstick is also of nude shade. The actress has not written anything for the caption but added a coffee emoji. Alia and Ranbir were spotted today in the morning at the Dharma office. Both were twining in black.