Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt shares a goofy PIC and reveals how she is spending Diwali this year

Diwali is finally here, and it has been an absolute delight watching Bollywood celebrities glam up for the occasion and step out to attend lavish Diwali parties. In the last few days, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ramesh Taurani, Anand Pandit, Ekta Kapoor, and others hosted grand Diwali parties which saw many stars in attendance. Celebrity couples such as Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh-Riteish Deshmukh, were seen attending Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash a few days ago. However, one couldn’t help but notice Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were nowhere to be seen at any of the parties. Now, Alia has shared an update on her Instagram, revealing how she is spending Diwali this year! Alia Bhatt reveals how she is spending Diwali this year

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her first Diwali post-marriage, and fans were eagerly waiting to see pictures from Alia and Ranbir’s celebrations. The actress, who is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor, just gave fans a glimpse of her day and looks like she is spending Diwali in bed. Alia took to her Instagram account to post two pictures. The first one is a throwback picture from last year’s Diwali celebration, and it shows the actress holding a candle. She opted for a royal blue lehenga and can be seen dolled up for the festival. In stark contrast to last year’s Diwali picture, the mom-to-be shared another picture from today, which shows her dressed casually in her t-shirt while she lays in bed with her cat Edward sitting next to her. Sharing the goofy picture, Alia wrote, “Happy Diwali from throwback me as current me is spending Diwali in bed love & light to all.” Check out her post below.

Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy In June this year, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to announce that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. She shared a picture with Ranbir taken during the sonography, and wrote, “Our baby.. coming soon.” The actress has been working through her pregnancy, and until last month, was seen promoting her film Brahmastra in full swing. Alia Bhatt’s work front On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa along with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The actress also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2022: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and other stars wish fans on festival of lights