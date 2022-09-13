Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt shares unseen PIC with Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra song Deva Deva shoot
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' hit theatres on September 9, 2022.
Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the most amazing phase of her life professionally and personally. The actress recently released film, Brahmastra, is being hailed for its VFX and its enormous collection has ended the dry spell at the box office. The film also stars her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have also made a cameo appearances in the movie. It is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases of 2022. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has been released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Now, Alia shared an unseen picture with Ranbir on her social media handle from their movie. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress captioned the post: "Shiva & Isha. one from the archives.. (this was during deva deva shoot)" Reacting to the post, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented: "Both," alongside red heart emojis. Meanwhile, Brahmastra marks Alia and Ranbir's first on-screen collaboration together. The duo are portraying the role of Shiva and Isha in the film. Ranbir plays a DJ named Shiva who later discovers a superpower: Fire, while Alia plays Ranbir’s love interest, Isha.
Check out Alia and Ranbir's PIC:
Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, at their Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai, after being in a relationship for 5 years. In June, Alia announced that Ranbir and she are expecting their first child together, leaving everyone pleasantly surprised.
On the work front, Alia will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. She will also be making her Hollywood debut with the film, Heart Of Stone which features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
