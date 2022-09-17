Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy craving kicks in, asks fans about the best pizza place in town; PIC

Alia Bhatt is all set to begin a new phase in her life as she is expecting her first child with hubby Ranbir Kapoor. In June this year, she took to her social media space and shared the wonderful news about her pregnancy with netizens. The 29-year-old’s recent photos and videos have left fans swooning over her as her glow has been unmissable. And now, Alia’s pregnancy cravings have set in! The Brahmastra actress took to her social media space and shared a glimpse of the same.

A few moments back, mum-to-be Alia took to the story feature on the ‘gram and asked fans about the best pizza place in Mumbai, as she has been craving it. Using the question-and-answer feature, she asked, “Guys, what’s the best pizza place in Mumbai? Craving (slew of emojis)”

Alia Bhatt’s all-girls bridal shower

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan will be hosting an all-girls baby shower for Alia at the end of the month. After returning from her dreamy Italian babymoon with her dearest husband Ranbir Kapoor, the actress began promoting their recently released film Brahmastra. Now, she is much more relaxed as she is in the final leg of the third trimester of pregnancy. Moreover, soon-to-be Nani and the Dadi Jodi of Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor are planning to host an 'all girls' baby shower for Alia. The star-studded affair featuring Shaheen Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Aarti Shetty and Alia Bhatt's girl gang (childhood friends) are confirmed to arrive for the function.

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in June. "Our baby coming soon," she wrote. She married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year after dating for around 4 years.

