Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu is a ray of sunshine in yellow dress, asks fans to ‘love yourself’; PICS
Bipasha Basu loves to pose and her recent pictures clicked by Karan Singh Grover are proof.
Bipasha Basu is currently in one of the best phases of her life. The actress took all her fans by a pleasant surprise after she announced her first pregnancy with hubby Karan Singh Grover. Since then, she has been giving us a glimpse of her pregnancy journey and it is evident that she is enjoying every bit of it. Bipasha’s baby shower was held recently and we saw the actress looking stunning in her outfit. Today too she shared a couple of her pictures flaunting her baby bump as Karan clicked her pictures.
In the pictures, we can see Bipasha Basu wearing a yellow coloured outfit. She looks quite happy and radiant in her comfortable attire as she leans on the couch. The actress has left her hair open and looks stunning flaunting her bump. She holds a pillow beside her and strikes different poses as Karan Singh Grover clicks her. Sharing these pictures, Bipasha wrote, “#loveyourself #mamatobe Hubby.”
Check out Bipasha Basu’s pictures:
Recently, Bipasha and Karan hosted a baby shower in Mumbai for their close family and friends. The actress wore a peach gown, while Karan wore a blue suit.
Meanwhile, Bipasha announced her pregnancy in August this year. "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...So soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," read her announcement note.
ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu says Karan Singh Grover is on 'Dad duty' as she shares a PIC from hospital visit