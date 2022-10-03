Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu is a ray of sunshine in yellow dress, asks fans to ‘love yourself’; PICS

Bipasha Basu is currently in one of the best phases of her life. The actress took all her fans by a pleasant surprise after she announced her first pregnancy with hubby Karan Singh Grover. Since then, she has been giving us a glimpse of her pregnancy journey and it is evident that she is enjoying every bit of it. Bipasha’s baby shower was held recently and we saw the actress looking stunning in her outfit. Today too she shared a couple of her pictures flaunting her baby bump as Karan clicked her pictures.

In the pictures, we can see Bipasha Basu wearing a yellow coloured outfit. She looks quite happy and radiant in her comfortable attire as she leans on the couch. The actress has left her hair open and looks stunning flaunting her bump. She holds a pillow beside her and strikes different poses as Karan Singh Grover clicks her. Sharing these pictures, Bipasha wrote, “#loveyourself #mamatobe Hubby.”