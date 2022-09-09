Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu is 'all dressed up for some loving and eating' as she spends quality time with mother
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. Pinkvilla was the first to break the wonderful news recently, and the couple confirmed it on their social media handles. Bipasha announced she was pregnant via an Instagram post on August 16. Since then, both Bipasha and Karan have been documenting her pregnancy on their social media platforms and giving fans a glimpse of their journey before the arrival of their baby. Speaking of which, Bipasha on Thursday shared several posts on her Instagram as she spent some quality time with her mother.
Sharing a video on her Instagram account, the actress wrote, “Aamaar Shaadh…Thank you Ma… #mamatobe #shaadh #mymommyisthebest.” In the video, the diva clad herself in a stylish pink saree and looked gorgeous in a simplistic yet modish upgrade of the six yards. She paired the saree with a matching blouse. To style the outfit, Bipasha took the minimal route and rocked a statement neck piece and bangles for accessories. As for her makeup, she kept it in neutral tones with a bindi. Meanwhile, her mother is seen performing an aarti on her.
Click here to see Bipasha’s video
In another post, she posted some loved up pictures with her mother and captioned, “Wish to be a Ma like you…Love you Ma #mymommyisthebest #shaadh #foodcoma.” Have a look at her post:
Meanwhile, Karan also took to his Instagram to share sweet photos of the parents-to-be. Karan was dressed in a white Kurta Pyjama. See post:
Last month, the couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram by sharing pictures from their maternity shoot. Along with the images, they dropped a long note expressing their happiness. An excerpt from the post read, "We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee".
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met during the shooting of their 2015 film Alone and got married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. The couple has also co-starred in the web series Dangerous.
