Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu is 'all dressed up for some loving and eating' as she spends quality time with mother

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. Pinkvilla was the first to break the wonderful news recently, and the couple confirmed it on their social media handles. Bipasha announced she was pregnant via an Instagram post on August 16. Since then, both Bipasha and Karan have been documenting her pregnancy on their social media platforms and giving fans a glimpse of their journey before the arrival of their baby. Speaking of which, Bipasha on Thursday shared several posts on her Instagram as she spent some quality time with her mother.

Sharing a video on her Instagram account, the actress wrote, “Aamaar Shaadh…Thank you Ma… #mamatobe #shaadh #mymommyisthebest.” In the video, the diva clad herself in a stylish pink saree and looked gorgeous in a simplistic yet modish upgrade of the six yards. She paired the saree with a matching blouse. To style the outfit, Bipasha took the minimal route and rocked a statement neck piece and bangles for accessories. As for her makeup, she kept it in neutral tones with a bindi. Meanwhile, her mother is seen performing an aarti on her.