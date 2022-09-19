Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu relishes jalebis as she craves some sugar; VIDEO
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. Pinkvilla was the first to break the wonderful news recently, and the couple confirmed it on their social media handles. Bipasha announced she was pregnant via an Instagram post on August 16. Since then, both Bipasha and Karan have been documenting her pregnancy on their social media platforms and giving fans a glimpse of their journey before the arrival of their baby. Speaking of which, Bipasha on Sunday took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her relishing jalebis.
In the video, Bipasha is seen eating jalebis as she is craving sugar during pregnancy. She also played the Jalebi Baby song by Tesher in the background. Bipasha captioned the video as, “Finally some sugar craving.” Earlier today, the Raaz actress was spotted in the city and her pregnancy glow was unmissable.
Last month, the couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram by sharing pictures from their maternity shoot. Along with the images, they dropped a long note expressing their happiness. An excerpt from the post read, "We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee".
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met during the shooting of their 2015 film Alone and got married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. The couple has also co-starred in the web series Dangerous.
ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu radiates pregnancy glow as she steps out for a salon visit; PHOTOS