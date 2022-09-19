Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu relishes jalebis as she craves some sugar; VIDEO

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together. Pinkvilla was the first to break the wonderful news recently, and the couple confirmed it on their social media handles. Bipasha announced she was pregnant via an Instagram post on August 16. Since then, both Bipasha and Karan have been documenting her pregnancy on their social media platforms and giving fans a glimpse of their journey before the arrival of their baby. Speaking of which, Bipasha on Sunday took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her relishing jalebis.

In the video, Bipasha is seen eating jalebis as she is craving sugar during pregnancy. She also played the Jalebi Baby song by Tesher in the background. Bipasha captioned the video as, “Finally some sugar craving.” Earlier today, the Raaz actress was spotted in the city and her pregnancy glow was unmissable.