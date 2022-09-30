Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu says Karan Singh Grover is on 'Dad duty' as she shares a PIC from hospital visit

Bipasha Basu is expecting her first child with hubby Karan Singh Grover. The duo is one of the most loved power couples in Bollywood and they shell out couple goals time and again. The two tied the knot on April 30, 2016, after dating each other for a few years. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla was the first to break the wonderful news recently, on August 16, 2022, Bipasha and Karan confirmed the pregnancy on their social media handles with a maternity photoshoot.

Just a while ago, the Bachna Ae Haseeno actress and Karan were seen at a hospital together in the city for reportedly a regular checkup. Taking to her Instagram handle, Bipasha shared a picture of Karan and said that he is on 'Dad duty.' She captioned the picture: "Hospital. Dad duty. Always has to carry my bag too. My cutie." In it, Karan is seen donning a black round-neck T-shirt and teamed it up with grey pair of denim jeans. He is also seen carrying Bipasha's orange colour tote bag around his neck as he posed for the picture.