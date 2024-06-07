Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone can’t stop gushing over ‘cutest, most handsomest man ever’ Ranveer Singh and here’s proof

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undoubtedly one of the most adored and loved couples in Bollywood. The duo never fails to seize any opportunity to express love for each other, which truly warms our hearts! Recently, mommy-to-be Padukone took to social media and shared a reel for her hubby, and it's hands down the best!

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone gushes over hubby Ranveer Singh

Taking to Instagram stories, mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone re-shared an adorable reel in which she can be seen gushing over her husband, Ranveer Singh. The video features an adorable dog peeking in, and the caption reads, "Me looking at my man every 5 seconds because he is the cutest, most handsomest man I've ever seen." Deepika tagged Ranveer in the stories with heart GIFs.

Have a look here:

Deepika Padukone walks hand-in-hand with Ranveer Singh in Mumbai

Deepika Padukone, nearing her due date in September 2024, was recently spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai with her husband Ranveer Singh. For their casual evening out, the Fighter actress wore a comfortable kurta-pajama set with red and gray checks.

She paired it with traditional flat shoes and wore glasses. As the responsible husband, Ranveer was observed carefully guiding her to their luxurious car and shielding her from the crowd.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's work front

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and others. The movie received rave reviews from both fans and critics alike. Up next, the actress is gearing up for Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The highly-anticipated project's trailer is set to be released on June 10, 2024.

Deepika will also be portraying Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which features a stellar cast including her husband, Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. Singh received critical acclaim for his role, and the movie won the hearts of fans and cinema lovers. Up next, he will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, where he will take on the role of a don alongside Kiara Advani.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone gives Naina Talwar vibes as she exits restaurant along with Ranveer Singh, family