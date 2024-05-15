Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is ‘desi’ just like all of us and her latest post is proof

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is celebrated as one of the most beloved and versatile actors in the industry. Renowned for her talent and impeccable sense of fashion, she stands out among her peers. Currently, she's enjoying her babymoon with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh.

She recently took to social media to share a post, affirming her own 'desi' identity, just like many of us.

Deepika Padukone flaunts her 'desi' side in social media

Deepika Padukone recently took to Instagram stories to repost chef Kunal Kapur's post, featuring a spoon with an intricately designed handle. Kapur humorously suggested declaring it "the national spoon of India" and questioned, "Are you even desi if you don’t have this spoon?"

Re-sharing the post on her Instagram stories, the Singham Again actress added a sticker with the word 'Truth' written on it, endorsing the sentiment.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, continues to work diligently through her pregnancy.

Deepika Padukone on work front

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is currently busy in her upcoming blockbuster Singham Again, wherein she portrays the character of Lady Singham. This film marks the third installment of the Singham franchise and the fifth addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe. She is currently filming the movie alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from Singham Again, she also has Kalki 2898 AD alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Deepika will also be seen in The Intern, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Deepika Padukone confessed she would like to carry Ranveer Singh and THESE two people in her bag