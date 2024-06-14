Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone reveals what she believes is ‘most convincing sign that someone is truly living their best life’ and we can’t agree more

Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the best phase of her life. The mom-to-be is often spotted out and about with her family in Mumbai. When pregnant, she also went to cast her vote at the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and attended several brand events.

While enjoying her time with the family and taking care of herself, the Piku actress reshared a post on her Instagram that speaks of having the lack of desire to show everyone that she’s having the best time. Read on!

Deepika Padukone’s post is proof she is having the best time

A couple of months ago, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced on social media that they are having a baby. Their post stated that their firstborn is due September 2024. As the couple eagerly waits for the arrival of their little one, the mom-to-be is doing all that she loves.

A while ago, she also reshared a post on her Instagram stories that read, “The most convincing sign that someone is truly living their best life, is their lack of desire to show the world that they’re living their best life. Your best life won’t seek validation.” DP wrote on it, ‘Amen’.

Take a look:

Post their official announcement, the couple was spotted for the first time when they went to cast their vote, earlier this year. The actress cutely flaunted her baby bump before carefully sitting in her vehicle. She was then spotted at multiple Mumbai eateries with Ranveer and their entire family.

After enjoying box office success with Fighter, Deepika’s next film Kalki 2898 AD is nearing its release date. As the trailer of the film was dropped, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh gushed over the mom-to-be.

Sharing the poster of the film starring his lovely wife, proud husband Ranveer called her “The queen of the big screen.” DP’s bestie Alia also gave the team a shoutout and penned “this looks unreal” while tagging the team including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and the director Nag Ashwin.

Produced by C. Aswini Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is scheduled to release in theaters on June 27, 2024.

