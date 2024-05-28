Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone's sunshine yellow gown sold for THIS whopping amount

Actress Deepika Padukone will be soon embracing her motherhood phase and oh boy! she is glowing and how. Deepika, who is expecting her first baby with husband and actor Ranveer Singh in September this year, recently attended an event of her skincare brand in Mumbai. She had stepped out in a bright yellow flowy dress while flaunting her baby bump. Pregnant Deepika Padukone was beaming with joy and she surely aced the maternity fashion game there. Turns out, the beautiful 'sunshine' gown that she wore at the event has been sold for a whopping amount.

Deepika Padukone sells her yellow dress to charity

Deepika recently posted an Instagram reel in which the actress put up her yellow gown on sale. The mom-to-be accompanied her post with a caption, saying, "Fresh Off The Rack! Who’s getting their hands on this one!? As always, proceeds support @tlllfoundation initiatives." Going by her caption, proceeds were sent to Deepika's non-profit organisation, Live Love Laugh Foundation, which deals with mental health issues.

Deepika posted an Instagram story in which the actress shared that she sold her gown. "Sold out," Deepika wrote in the story. Reportedly, the yellow gown, designed by ace designers Gauri & Nainika, was sold for a whopping price of Rs 34,000. The gown was put on sale after 72 hours of her appearance, Hindustan Times reported.

Deepika Padukone aces the maternity fashion

Two days ago, Deepika had shared a montage of her photoshoot on Instagram in which she wore the same yellow gown. In the pictures, the actress looked beautiful while flashing her million-dollar smile. Her pregnancy glow was quite evident in the look. "Sunshine state of mind," Deepika wrote in her caption.

Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika will be seen in films like Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. She also has Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and it also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor in important roles. The film is slated to release on Independence Day 2024. Recently, Ajay and Jackie Shroff wrapped up the shooting schedule in Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Dad-to-be Ranveer Singh gushes over his ‘sunshine’ Deepika Padukone’s latest PICS: ‘Buri nazar wale tera moonh kala’