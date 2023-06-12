Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz amps up beach look in yellow bikini; See PIC from her babymoon

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is quite active on social media, is all set to welcome her first baby soon. In April this year, she announced her pregnancy with an adorable post. Currently, the actress is enjoying her babymoon and she has been sharing cute glimpses on social media. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and shared a sun-kissed selfie while enjoying by the beach.

Ileana D'Cruz ups the hotness quotient in new picture

The mom-to-be took to her Instagram story and shared a gorgeous selfie. In the sun-kissed picture, she is seen sporting a yellow bikini while chilling by the beach. Ileana is seen exuding a pregnancy glow in it. She has covered her baby bump with her sarong. She completed her look with oversized sunnies. Have a look:

Meanwhile, Ileana recently offered a glimpse of her beau. She shared a blurry picture with him and penned an appreciation note for him. She revealed how her man has been by her side from the beginning of the pregnancy. She wrote, "Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon - and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless."

She added, "And there’s tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough…And I don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now - I think that’s enough. And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore."

Ileana was earlier rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel. They were seen together holidaying with Katrina and Vicky Kaushal in the Maldives in 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ileana D'Cruz exudes pregnancy glow as she adorably flaunts her baby bump in NEW pics