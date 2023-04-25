Mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz binges on a black forest cake made by her sister; Calls it 'preggy perks'

Actress Ileana D'Cruz left everyone surprised after she announced her first pregnancy recently. She took to social media and shared adorable pictures to announce the good news. Soon after she shared the news, the comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from her fans and friends from the industry. A while ago, mommy-to-be Ileana took to her Instagram story and offered a glimpse of her 'preggy perks'.

Ileana D'Cruz satisfies her pregnancy cravings

Ileana shared a picture of a black forest cake on her Instagram story made by her sister. She went on to call it 'preggy perks'. Along with it, she also wrote, "Especially because your sister makes the best Black Forest cake ever" followed by several emojis. She also shared a picture of a piece of cake and wrote, "Come to mama." Have a look:

Meanwhile, the Raid actress earlier dropped a picture of a onesie with the text, "And so the adventure begins" written on it. She also shared a picture of a personalised pendant that read 'mama'. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling."

Celebs like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, Mrunal Thakur, Nargis Fakhri, Mini Mathur and others were seen showering love on her. Her mom Samira D'Cruz wrote, "Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby. can’t wait."

Earlier, it was reported that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. During Katrina's appearance on Koffee with Karan 7, Karan Johar indirectly confirmed Ileana and Sebastian's relationship. Before Sebastian, the actress was dating Andrew Kneebone but the duo parted ways in 2019.

