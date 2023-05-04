Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz flaunts baby bump in her recent post on social media; Watch Video

Actress Ileana D’Cruz left everyone surprised with her sudden announcement of pregnancy. It was last month that the actress took to social media and dropped a cute photo to announce the good news. Fans and her industry friends showered her with congratulatory messages and good wishes. Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mrunal Thakur, and other celebs shared their love. In her latest post, the mommy-to-be gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump.

Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her baby bump

Ileana took to her Instagram today and gave fans a glimpse of her baby bump for the first time since the announcement of her pregnancy. The video shows her having a relaxed time on the bed with her pet dog. She is seen wearing a knee-length dress that shows her baby bump, and the actress has a cup of coffee in her hand. The dog is seen lying on the other side of the bed. Ileana wrote as the caption, “Life Lately.”

Take a look at the post here:

The next photo shows the actress’s dog lying on the bed. Sharing the photo she wrote, “Apparently this is comfortable?” It seems the actress is making the most out of this new phase. A few weeks back, Ileana shared a photo of a black forest cake and was seen gorging on a slice of the cake. Her sister baked the cake. She wrote, “Preggy perks.”

Meanwhile, the Barfi actress didn’t reveal the details of her partner. She earlier dropped a picture of a onesie with the text, "And so the adventure begins" written on it. She also shared a picture of a personalised pendant that read 'mama'. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Coming soon. Can’t wait to meet you my little darling." Fans showered their love in the comment section. However, they can’t stop wondering who her companion is. Earlier, it was reported that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.

