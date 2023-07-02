Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz gives a glimpse of her beau in new pic as he showers ‘puppy love’

Ileana D'Cruz, the popular Bollywood actress has always maintained a private personal life. Known for her stunning performances in movies like Barfi! and Rustom, Ileana has once again delighted her fans by sharing another picture of her mysterious beau. The actress, who announced her pregnancy in April, has been keeping the identity of her partner under wraps, garnering the curiosity of the fans.

Ileana D'Cruz's mysterious man

Just a few days ago, Ileana had shared a romantic photo featuring her and her beau, but their faces were intentionally blurred, leaving fans eagerly guessing about the man in her life. It was a silhouette that showed them in an intimate pose. However, in her latest post on social media, she decided to give her followers another glimpse into her personal life. In the picture, Ileana can be seen with her beau as they lovingly kiss their pet dog. Ileana aptly captioned the photo as 'Puppy Love,' adding a touch of sweetness to the heartfelt moment.

Ileana uploaded a series of photos sharing a glimpse of her Saturday night. In another photo, she flaunted her bump in a white trouser and a fitted tee shirt. Focusing on the orange stains on tee shirt, Ilenaa wrote, "Note to Self: Don't get overconfident wearing white pyjamas while cooking tomato sauce."

Take a look at Ileana's post here:

Ever since the announcement of her pregnancy, Ileana has been quite active on social media, giving her fans regular updates about her journey to motherhood. She has shared candid pictures, funny anecdotes, and pregnancy advice with her followers, keeping them entertained and engaged. While the identity of Ileana's partner remains a mystery, the actress has been receiving an outpouring of love and support from her fans and the film industry. Celebrities and fans alike have been showering her with congratulatory messages and well wishes for this new chapter in her life.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon’s ‘The Crew’ gets a release date