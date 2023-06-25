Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz radiates pregnancy glow in new selfie; Shares third-trimester challenges

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is expecting her first child, recently shared a stunning selfie on social media, radiating a beautiful pregnancy glow. Alongside the picture, the actress opened up about the challenges she is facing during her third trimester. In April this year, the actress broke the news on social media that she is pregnant. Since then Ileana has been offering a glimpse into her personal journey as a mom-to-be.

Ileana D'Cruz's recent selfie on social media

Ileana posted a selfie today where the actress is seen flaunting a smile and with radiating pregnancy glow. In the caption accompanying the picture, Ileana candidly addressed the realities of her third trimester. She shared, "K. They weren't kidding about the third trimester fatigue." In the next post, she shared a video where a woman is seen performing her daily chores and lying down in between. She wrote under the video, 'Accurate depiction of how I feel right now.'

Take a look at Ileana's selfie here:

When Ileana posted picture of her beau

Ileana D'Cruz, known for her roles in films such as Barfi! and Rustom, has been actively documenting her pregnancy journey on social media, offering glimpses into her life as she embraces this new chapter. As the actress progresses through her pregnancy, fans eagerly anticipate updates on her journey to motherhood and cannot wait for the arrival of the little one. However, any updates on who is the father of her baby is still under the carpet. But she recently shared pictures from her babymoon wherein she was enjoying herself with her mystery man. Without disclosing the identity, the actress shared a picture of their hands flaunting her ring and sparking engagement rumors. Later she also shared a blurred picture with her man and wrote a long appreciation post for him.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 has an Avengers: Endgame connection; Here's how