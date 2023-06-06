Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz slips into yellow bikini as she basks in the sun; Says ‘Baby nugget loved it too’-PICS

On April 18th, Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz took her fans by surprise after she announced her first pregnancy. The actress has been over the moon as she is expecting her first child, and she shared the great news with fans and wrote that she cannot wait to meet her little one. Ileana has been sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram, sharing glimpses of her daily life every now and then. A few days ago, she jetted off to her ‘babymoon’ and gave a sneak-peek without revealing the location. Now, Ileana has dropped some more pictures from her babymoon, and the actress is seen soaking up some sunshine at the beach.

Ileana D’Cruz soaks up the sunshine in a yellow bikini during her babymoon

Ileana D’Cruz recently took to her Instagram stories to share some more glimpses from her babymoon. The first picture shows Ileana’s feet, as she basked in the sun at the beach. “Sandy toes, Happy heart,” she captioned the picture. In another video clip, we can see the waves approaching the beach shore, and Ileana wrote ‘Sound on,” to make sure her fans hear the relaxing sound of the waves crashing against the shore.

The third picture shows Ileana in a bright yellow bikini, as she soaked up some sunshine at the beach. She is seen with huge sunglasses on. “Soaked up some lovely sunshine,” she wrote. In the picture, she is also seen partially flaunting her baby bump. She also added, “Think baby nugget loved it too.” Check out the pictures below!

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Ileana shared a picture in which we could see her hand resting on her boyfriend’s hand. They both had rings on their fingers, and the picture sparked rumours about their possible engagement. Sharing the picture, Ileana wrote, “My idea of romance clearly can’t let him eat in peace”.

