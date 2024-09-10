Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta shares she won't pressure Neena Gupta after baby's arrival: 'She has her own life'

Designer and actor Masaba Gupta is preparing to welcome her first child in October. In a recent conversation, she discussed her approach to motherhood, sharing that her mother, the renowned actress Neena Gupta, has been a major influence. She added, “I don’t want to put any pressure even on my mother and ask her to be around the baby because she has her own life.” The designer also revealed that she intends to be a ‘hands-on parent’ just like mother Neena Gupta because she ‘did a lot by herself’.

In a conversation with ETimes, Masaba Gupta shared her thoughts on parenting, expressing her desire to be actively involved in raising her child, drawing inspiration from her mother, Neena Gupta. She said, “I intend to be a hands-on parent like my mother because she did a lot by herself. I will be perfect in some areas; I will be imperfect in some and I will be learning every day. Babies are super resilient.” She mentioned that she doesn’t want to impose on her mother to always be present, as she values her mother’s personal space and life.

When asked about the guidance she received from her mother, Masaba Gupta explained that her mother offered a simple yet profound perspective. She conveyed that a child’s upbringing and potential aren’t solely dependent on material circumstances, whether raised in modest surroundings or luxurious ones. This insight serves as Masaba's guiding principle, reminding her to make the best use of her available resources without placing undue pressure on herself or her child to exceed certain expectations.

Masaba further expressed uncertainty about the kind of parent she will become but made it clear that she won't be seeking input from numerous sources. She firmly sets boundaries when faced with unsolicited advice, as she prefers not to rely on external opinions. However, she values having a trusted circle of individuals from various backgrounds whom she admires. She also holds a deep appreciation for the traditional ways children were raised in earlier generations.

The designer also shared insights into her husband Satyadeep’s outlook on life, describing it as distinct and shaped by his upbringing in a family of civil servants, which involved a lot of travel. She added, "What we have in common is that we both believe that we have to learn how to wing it in the best and worst of circumstances."

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra tied the knot in January 2023, and they joyfully shared news of their pregnancy in April. Masaba posted a photo alongside Satyadeep, both smiling and dressed in white robes, to announce the exciting update. In the caption, she playfully mentioned that 'two little feet' would soon join them, asking for love, blessings, and plain salted banana chips.

