Mom-to-be Richa Chadha admits not having time to discuss baby names with hubby Ali Fazal: 'I want to continue...'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, one of the most popular couples in Bollywood, are expecting their first child. The couple announced the special news of their lives earlier this year, in February. The actress is already in her third trimester and is all set to deliver her first child in July.

Meanwhile, the actress, who is inching closer to giving birth to her child, recently spoke extensively about her pregnancy phase and how she has been working on it.

Richa Chadha reveals not getting time to discuss the name of the child with Ali Fazal

In a recent conversation with News 18, Richa Chadha revealed that she hasn’t let the pressure of her impending motherhood weigh on her. She also recalled that when she learned about the news of pregnancy, she went into ‘planning mode’. She also had thoughts about how they were going to accomplish the film they were working on.

Richa went on to recount memories of relocating things to make space for her. She revealed it was only after a week her ‘pregnancy hit her properly’.

While the actress has been enjoying the success of her last release, Heeramandi, her husband Ali Fazal has been shooting in Delhi for the shoot of Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. The couple has been busy and hasn't had the chance to sit down and talk about life after embracing parenthood.

“We haven’t discussed names yet! We haven’t had the time. I was so busy with Heeramandi and some production work before that. And Ali has been shooting non-stop. We’re looking forward to finding some time for ourselves soon and that will be a good time to reset and look at the home environment,” said the actress.

Richa Chadha reveals being chill about her pregnancy

In addition to this, the Heeramandi actress mentioned how she has been ‘pretty chill’ about her pregnancy and is relaxing watching ‘true crime at this point’. The actress was quoted as saying, “I’m not nervous at all. I’m still working every day. I want to continue to be chill. I think we make a big deal out of it, especially today. Women are told what to do and what to watch when they’re pregnant. I’m enjoying watching true crime at this point.”

Being her unabashed self, the actress recalled reading a 'stupid article’ that called women watching true-crime stories to relax ‘psychotic’ and questioned why they shouldn’t be watching them. The actress opined that such ideas aim to reinstate concepts of ‘extreme nurturing and care and gender roles’, which she believes will end in a few years.

According to her, some things need to be watched because they give voice to one’s suppressed emotions, rage, and unspoken everyday stress that one doesn’t even realize one has. Having said that, the actress admitted to staying away from social media intentionally because ‘that can really suck’.

