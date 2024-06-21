Mom-to-be Richa Chadha cracks hair joke on Ali Fazal after Mirzapur 3 trailer release and it speaks highly about their chemistry

Soon-to-be parents Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are expecting their first child, are grabbing headlines these days. Now that the trailer of Mirzapur Season 3 has been released, Richa recently cracked a joke on her husband, actor Ali Fazal, who plays the role of Guddu Pandit in the series and it is quite hilarious.

Richa Chadha on Mirzapur 3 trailer

On Thursday, Richa Chadha shared the trailer of the third season of Mirzapur on Instagram, featuring her husband Ali Fazal and other star cast.

The Heeramandi actress quipped, saying that their baby will understand the difference in Ali's hair from their wedding pictures to the latest look.

"So this dropped today, eh, Guddu? At least if the offspring will know why daddy had short hair in the wedding photos, while sporting long locks now ! Will I be able to watch?" she wrote in the caption.

Praising her husband, Ali, Richa added, " Hehe you'll be unbelievable in it, regardless. I saw how hard you work @alifazal9."

In her caption, the actress also used hashtags, such as #GudduIsTooGood #MirzapurDhishoomDhishoom #GudduOn.

Check out Richa Chadha's post here:

Mirzapur 3 trailer is out

The trailer of Mirzapur Season 3 was unveiled on YouTube earlier today. The official Instagram handle of Amazon Prime Video shared the trailer of the series on the platform.

"Viraasat cheen li gayi hai, par dehshat kaayam hai," the caption reads.

In the trailer, Ali Fazal's character, Guddu Pandit, tries to establish his hold over Purvanchal. The trailer also has glimpses of Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Rasika Duggal and others. In a scene, Guddu can be seen hinting at Pankaj Tripathi's character, saying, "Kaleen Bhaiya gone, aur Guddu Pandit on."

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal has been sporting long locks these days. His Instagram handle says it all.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal tied the knot on October 4, 2022, in Lucknow. The couple announced their pregnancy in February this year.

On the work front, Richa Chadha was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Baazaar. Richa played the role of Mallikajaan's foster daughter, Lajwanti aka Lajjo, who dies in the series.

Ali Fazal has Anurag Basu's upcoming directorial venture, Metro...In Dino in the pipeline.

