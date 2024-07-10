Mom-to-be Richa Chadha flaunts baby bump in a bodycon dress as her ‘lil friend’ comes visiting

Richa Chadha is currently enjoying the success of her latest show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress is also expecting her first child with actor and husband Ali Fazal. Recently, she posted a photo on her Instagram stories proudly showing off her baby bump.

Pregnant Richa Chadha flaunts baby bump in new pic

Taking to Instagram stories, the Fukrey actress shared a photo in which she is posing with a friend. The soon-to-be mom flaunted her baby bump in a black and white slit bodycon dress, paired with a denim jacket. Chadha styled her hair half-open and half-tied in a beautiful and chic manner.

Richa Chadha talks about her pregnancy

In a chat with us, Richa mentioned that if she were to do a photoshoot, she would prefer it to be very classy. She added that neither she nor her partner are interested in any kind of tacky display, so they would need to approach it strategically. She remarked that they would have to be very artistic about it, and said, "Let's see."

Regarding embracing motherhood, Richa expressed that it is a natural part of life for everyone, as all of us come from our mothers. However, she emphasized that beyond this, there isn't much to think or overthink about it, and one cannot plan too much for it.

She stated that she really has no specific thoughts about it, mentioning, "I'll also be a first-time parent this time." She also mentioned that her stylist finds it challenging to dress her due to her changing size every month during the pregnancy.

Richa Chadha shared her thoughts on returning to work after her maternity break, noting that while each woman's journey is different, she personally aims to return to work promptly without an extended hiatus, motivated by her pending commitments.

Richa Chadha on the work front

Meanwhile, Chadha recently signed on for her next project, a comedy film set to start filming soon. Written by Amitosh Nagpal, the screenplay for this upcoming comedy based in North India is already finished.

A source close to the film's production mentioned that Richa was impressed with the script, finding it to be a highly enjoyable concept. Pre-production is slated for August, with filming scheduled to commence in October.

