Mom-to-be Richa Chadha recalls Heeramandi promotion time during her 3rd trimester; requests Ali Fazal to 'come home soon'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are currently in the best phase of their lives as they are expecting their first child. On various occasions, the Heeramandi actress is seen dropping social media posts reflecting on her experiences of the pregnancy phase. Yet again, taking to her Instagram handle, the actress recalled promoting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial web show in her third trimester.

Richa Chadha requests Ali Fazal to come home, drops pictures from Heeramandi promotions

Today, on June 25, a while back, Richa Chadha shared a series of stunning pictures in Indian wear. The Heeramandi actress radiated elegance and royalty in the latest pictures shared by her in the latest post. In some of the pictures, she was also seen getting ready for the event in her dressing room.

Alongside the post, she expressed happiness in receiving immense love for her role of Lajjo. She also missed her husband Ali Fazal as she reflected on the need to “baby proofing” their house.

She wrote, “Third trimester comes with discomfort, insomnia, acid trippy dreams, backache, migraine, and weepy moods...so here's a little sneak from the past. Loved being exclusively in Indian wear through the promotions! #Latergram from promoting #heeramandionnetflix. Cuz the future will be better but the past is better than the present today LOLOL.”

“It's been almost 2 WHOLE months but i am getting endless love for LAJJO. Hence the smile. @alifazal9 come home soon. We got work to do, the house needs baby proofing,” she further added.

Fans gush over the post shared by the actress

Soon after the post was shared, Richa’s fans thronged the comments section gushing over the actress.

A fan wrote, “Yaha pe guddu bhaiyya pigal jaate hai,” while another fan exclaimed, “Lajjo tumhe lajja ni aati itna khoobsurat dikhne me even during pregnancy,” a third fan extended wishes expressing, “All the best wishes Richa for motherhood and future,” and another fan mentioned, “WE LOVEEE YOU SO MUCH. have a safe delivery.”

About Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal is currently busy with the promotions of his highly-awaited web show, Mirzapur Season 3. The show also starring Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and more is poised to release on Amazon Prime Video from July 5, 2024.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2020 but celebrated their union in October 2022. Earlier this year, in February 2024, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.

