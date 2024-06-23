Mom-to-be Richa Chadha takes dig at toxic older ladies ‘being au naturel after 10 surgeries’; netizens say ‘Bholi Punjaban mode is on’

Mom-to-be Richa Chadha, currently basking in the success of her Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, recently posted on Instagram Stories about "turning her back on toxic older ladies". Without naming anyone, she hinted at being fed up with someone who claims to be natural despite having multiple plastic surgeries.

Richa's post has caught the attention of social media users, sparking curiosity about the identity of the person she's referring to.

Richa Chadha's post on toxic older ladies getting 10 surgeries and calling themselves natural

A few days ago, Richa took to Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic post featuring an image of her back. She captioned it, "Nothing, just me turning my back on toxic older ladies dressed like teenagers, announcing that they're au naturel after ten surgeries. Didi, don't be lyin to someone who knows you from 5 noses ago. Itzzz all good. No one's even asking cuz we have eyes."

Days later, the post went viral on Reddit, leaving users wondering who the Fukrey actress was referring to. Check out some of the users' comments below!

Check out the post here:

Netizens react to Richa Chadha's post

Social media users quickly commented on the Reddit post. One wrote, "Bholi Punjaban mode is on." Another user added, "Lmaooooo. This made me chuckle fr." One user commented, "This is the drama I live for!" Another person said, "Richa is savagely pregnant."

Advertisement

Someone else asked, "Wait, women become sassy like this during pregnancy? This shit is amazing." Another comment read, "Richa's pregnancy has brought out her whole new savage side." Finally, one user remarked, "She could've chosen to speak any language but she decided to speak facts."

Richa Chadha on the work front

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. This 8-episode series revolves around the lives of courtesans in the pre-independence era.

The show features an ensemble cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha.

ALSO READ: Did you know Sridevi bribed kids with ice cream on Mr India set? Ahmed Khan reveals the reason